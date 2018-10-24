Madison ready for third straight state tournament appearance

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison Lady Mustangs departed this morning for their third consecutive appearance at the state tournament.

The Madison soccer program has always had a rich history of success, so this time of year is no stranger to the Mustang faithful.

In his first year, Head Coach Israel Siller talked about how his team has progressed and matured this season into a group that you simply can’t overlook.

The Lady Mustangs fell just shy of a semifinal birth this afternoon. Madison was defeated by defending state champs, Alcoa, 2-1 in a game that went to penalty kicks.