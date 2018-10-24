Mugshots : Madison County : 10/23/18 – 10/24/18

1/13 Taylor Carter Violation of community corrections

2/13 Antonio Walker Aggravated assault

3/13 Ashley Weaver Shoplifting

4/13 Courtney Taylor Failure to appear



5/13 Dana McFarland Failure to appear

6/13 Devonte Thompson Failure to comply

7/13 Isaac Brooks Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass

8/13 Keteria Bond Vandalism



9/13 Latoyia Mays Hit-and-run property damage, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/13 Robert Hickerson Violation of probation

11/13 Scott Asbridge Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/13 Walter Cox Violation of order of protection



13/13 Zeida Callis Shoplifting



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/23/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/24/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.