Mugshots : Madison County : 10/23/18 – 10/24/18 October 24, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/13Taylor Carter Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/13Antonio Walker Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/13Ashley Weaver Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 4/13Courtney Taylor Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/13Dana McFarland Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/13Devonte Thompson Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 7/13Isaac Brooks Disorderly conduct, criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 8/13Keteria Bond Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 9/13Latoyia Mays Hit-and-run property damage, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/13Robert Hickerson Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/13Scott Asbridge Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/13Walter Cox Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 13/13Zeida Callis Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/23/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/24/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots