Police confirm shots fired at east Jackson home

JACKSON, Tenn.– Jackson police confirm they are investigating shots fired Tuesday night in east Jackson.

Police say they responded to the 100 block of Cartmell Street around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say a home was damaged by the gunshots, but no residents were injured.

No suspect information was immediately available.

That report came about three hours after a man was injured in a shooting less than half a mile away on Cloverdale Street.

Police say the victim in that shooting was taken to a Memphis hospital where he is in stable condition.