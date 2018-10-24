Providers mark 10 years of home health care in West TN

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee Healthcare and LHC Group marked the 10th anniversary of their home health venture partnership Wednesday with a celebration at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Over the last decade, West Tennessee Healthcare and LHC Group have provided people in West Tennessee with care services at their home. The two have worked to enhance home health services in the area.

“Ten years is a very long time, particularly in the health care business where things change very rapidly, and that’s why we thought it was important to celebrate this partnership, because it is somewhat rare,” said Dr. Lisa Piercey, executive vice president of West Tennessee Healthcare.

Together, the groups operate eight locations throughout West Tennessee.