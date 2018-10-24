South Gibson heads to first ever state tournament

MEDINA, Tenn. — The South Gibson Lady Hornets were sent off to their first ever state tournament appearance this morning.

Students, faculty, and parents packed out the hornets nest before school, sending their team out in style.

Head Coach Ethan Ellis talked about the level of support his team has received this year and how much it has meant to the program.

The Lady Hornets did unfortunately fall to Beech High School in the opening round this afternoon 4-0.