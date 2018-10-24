South Madison County families enjoy Fall Fun

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.– Families in South Madison County come together to enjoy some fall fun.

Grace Baptist Church hosted a Fall Festival Wednesday night for families and kids, with carnival rides, games, jump houses and more.

Organizers say they want to create a safe environment for children and families for Halloween.

“For us, it’s about ministering to and loving on our community and providing a safe place for families to come and to enjoy themselves and they know that we love them and care about them,” said Pastor of Grace Baptist Church.

Grace Baptist Church has held the Fall Festival for many years.