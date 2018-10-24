TBI asks for public assistance in Obion Co. homicide investigation

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s assistance in a homicide investigation over the weekend.

According to the TBI, 43-year-old Pedro Ernesto Arriaga was found dead Saturday in his home on Ken-Tenn Highway in South Fulton. Autopsy results are pending, but the TBI says preliminary information indicates Arriaga’s death was a homicide.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Obion County Sheriff’s Office at 731-855-5832.

Investigators also ask that anyone in the area of Ken-Tenn Highway who has surveillance or trail cameras, to call the TBI or sheriff’s office.

The TBI says they hope to examine those cameras to determine if they have photo or video evidence that would be beneficial in the investigation.