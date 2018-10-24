Tennessee governor unveils upgrades to student assessments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam has unveiled new changes to improve the state’s problem-plagued elementary and secondary school online testing process.

Haslam announced Wednesday that TNReady will now produce faster test results, provide teachers with more resources to prepare their students for the test and offer schools more affordable technology devices.

The changes come at a time when Haslam is preparing to leave office and hand off the troubled test administration to a new governor — where both Democrat Karl Dean and Republican Bill Lee vying for the office have advocated for a total reset of the system.

Haslam says the TNReady tests will be administered in the spring of 2019 regardless of who wins in November. However, the state hopes to contract with a new vendor by the spring.