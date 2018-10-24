Trinity Christian Academy celebrates 33 years

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local school celebrates more than three decades of education.

“Heritage Week is the week we celebrate TCA’s birthday,” Chariss Hughes, a senior at TCA, said. “We started 33 years ago in a smaller building.”

TCA students and staff are halfway through a week of celebration. Monday they had a school-wide chapel.

“We’ve had everyone from the smallest to the largest all together for a service where we celebrated a former graduate. He got to come back and speak,” Dean of Students Frank Clampitt said.

They had a special appreciation lunch Tuesday for their teachers and staff.

Wednesday was a celebration of their birthday. There were hundreds of cupcakes for students. But they didn’t stop there.

“We’ll do a school-wide prayer where we’ll stand in a circle and thank for everything we’ve grown to this point,” Samuel Favara, a senior at TCA, said.

Friday is ROAR, or Reach Out And Remember, day. The school will collect donations for the Hope Center for Thanksgiving meals.

Both Hughes and Favara say the most important thing about Heritage Week is remembering where it all started.

“Every year is different,” Favara said. “We’ re growing each year, and so by celebrating it each year it’s just another year to remember.”

“You always have to remember where your roots are and where they come from, and I think it’s important that we celebrate the people that brought Trinity together and made it what it is today,” Hughes said.

And it wouldn’t be a birthday celebration without a song. Kindergartners sang “Happy Birthday” to the school.