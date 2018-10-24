Ultimate Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread with Sweet Cream Cheese Glaze (makes two loaves)

Hey y’all! My amazingly moist Ultimate Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Bread is definitely a fall staple in my house! So dense and so moist you can hardly take it! With the holidays fast approaching this is the perfect addition to breakfast for your overnight guests! Great to make in advance and everyone will be singing your praises! Enjoy! Jim

1 1/2 cups all purpose flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1 cup milk chocolate chips (Ghirardelli)

1 cup light brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup melted unsalted butter

2 large eggs (lightly beaten)

1 15oz canned pumpkin

1/2 cup apple butter

1/4 cup sour cream

1 tsp vanilla

Preheat oven to 350*. Prepare two 8”x 4” loaf pans by spraying them with nonstick cooking spray. In a medium mixing bowl whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Stir in the chocolate chips. Set aside.

In a separate large mixing bowl add sugars, canola oil, melted butter, eggs. Whisk to combine. Add pumpkin, apple butter, sour cream, and vanilla. Mix well.

Add the dry mixture to the wet and fold until just combined. Pour equal amounts into the prepared pans. Bake for approximately 55-60 minutes or until a knife comes out clean. Do not over bake!

Remove from oven and allow to cool. Once cooled, remove the bread from the pans.

Simple Cream Cheese Glaze:

2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 block cream cheese (softened)

4 tbsp stick unsalted butter (softened)

1 1/2 tsp vanilla

Simply add the above ingredients to a mixing bowl. Beat on med-high until smooth and creamy.

To coat pumpkin bread:

Place your prepared cream cheese glaze into a glass measuring cup. Microwave on high for approximately 30-40 seconds to make the glaze easy to pour. Pour the desired amount atop each loaf! Enjoy!