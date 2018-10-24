Union University mourns death of assistant softball coach

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Union University community is mourning the loss of their assistant softball coach.

Rachel Glazebrook was found dead in her home Wednesday morning, according to a release from the university.

Police found no evidence of foul play, the release says. Her body will be taken to Nashville for an autopsy.

“We grieve the passing of Coach Glazebrook and offer our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and the Union softball team,” Union President Samuel W. “Dub” Oliver said in the release. “Rachel lived her life for Christ, and we take comfort in knowing that she is now in the presence of the Savior. I ask the entire Union community to be in prayer for Rachel’s family, friends, fellow coaches and student athletes in the days ahead.”

Glazebrook joined Union’s coaching staff in August after previously coaching in assistant roles at Gardner-Webb University and Shorter University, the release says.

She played softball at North Greenville University and graduated from there in 2014 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies.

Glazebrook is the daughter of Bob and Sharon Glazebrook and a native of Greenville, South Carolina.