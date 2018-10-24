US Senate candidate Marsha Blackburn speaks at Jackson Rotary Club meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — A U.S. Senate candidate made an appearance Wednesday in Jackson.

Congresswoman Marsha Blackburn was the speaker at the Jackson Rotary Club meeting.

She explained her viewpoints on topics including the migrant caravan and U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

After her speech, the audience was able to ask her questions.

Blackburn is running against Democratic candidate Phil Bredesen.

Election day is Nov. 6.