Week 10 Team of the Week: Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — This week’s Team of the Week is the Dyersburg Trojans.

This past Friday, the Trojans rolled over Chester County 48-8

Two weeks ago after a win against Ripley, Dyersburg rightfully claimed the Region 7 4A title.

At 9-0, Head Coach Bart Stowe attributes his team’s success to the way they perform not just in games, but in practice as well.

Dyersburg travels to Crockett County this Friday for their final regular season game.