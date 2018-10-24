What’s New Wednesday: The Coffee Shop

Guy and Tammy Causey have been married for 32 years. Now retired, they wanted to do something new with their free time.

“We knew we didn’t want to retire and do nothing. We’ve been praying about what God wanted us to do next,” said Tammy.

After spending nearly five years as missionaries in west Africa and two years as house parents with the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, they say it was God’s calling to open The Coffee Shop in downtown Humboldt.

“Our motto is ‘we are hot coffee where warm conversation flow.’ We want to create an atmosphere that people wouldn’t feel rushed,” said Tammy.

“I think our coffees are very unique in that they are handmade and handcrafted. There’s no button to push or automatic this or automatic that,” said Guy. “I want customers to feel like they came to a family reunion.”

“Like a home away from home,” said Tammy.

The Coffee Shop staff participate in a “Tip it Forward” program. They receive regular hourly salary and their tips are donated to A Mother’s Love, Boys & Girls Club of Humboldt, and Birth Choice of Gibson County non-profit organizations.

The Coffee Shop is located at 1405 East Main Street in Humboldt.