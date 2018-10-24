Funeral services for William David Williamson, age 60, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Friday, October 26, 2018 at 4:00 pm at Light of Life Ministries. Burial will take place on Monday, October 29, 2018 at the Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroads. Mr. Williamson passed away on Monday, October 22, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Mr. Williamson will lie in state Friday afternoon at Light of Life Ministries from 3:00 pm until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.