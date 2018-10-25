1 in custody after marijuana, plants found at Gibson County home

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — One person is in custody after marijuana plants and drug paraphernalia was found at a home near Kenton, according to the 28th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Agents assisted by the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about marijuana being grown at a home on Tyson Store Mason Hall Road.

Investigators say they seized 16 small marijuana plants, about one-half pound of processed marijuana packaged for resale, a loaded Baretta 9 mm handgun, several sets of scales and nearly $4,000 in drug proceeds.

The Drug Task Force says the individual, who has not been identified, is awaiting formal charges on four different felony counts.