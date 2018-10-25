$15,000 worth of candy up for grabs at Jackson-Madison Co. Trunk or Treat

JACKSON, Tenn. — Organizers spent $15,000 on candy for this year’s Trunk or Treat event.

“All the candy that you can ever imagine will be available for all the children to come,” said Jeff Wall, founder and director of Jackson-Madison County Trunk or Treat.

Wall bought more candy than ever this year.

“Now it’s grown to where it is today with over 90 actual vehicles and about $15,000 worth of candy,” Wall said.

Wall welcomes everyone to shop for candy at 3 p.m. Oct. 27. The event is located at the Ballpark at Jackson, at 4 Fun Place.

Some of the vehicles participating come from JEA, Home Depot, Charter Communications, and Southwest Tennessee Electric, along with ordinary vehicles.

“We’ll also have the Le Bonheur Children’s Medical Hospital, which is the big helicopter that will be landing as well,” Wall said. “Be able to have like a one-stop shop for candy for Halloween.”