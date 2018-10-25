Annual “Taste of Jackson” brings out local eateries to raise funds for March of Dimes

JACKSON, Tenn.–Hundreds of people gather at Madison Downs in north Jackson to get a ‘Taste of Jackson’.

Many food vendors such as Zaxby’s, McDonald’s, Panera Bread and others participated in this event.

The March of Dimes fundraiser celebrates culinary excellence with top chefs from around the area.

Guests also enjoyed a silent auction and live band.

“The ultimate goal is to raise money and to bring the community together to educate the community about the purpose of what March of Dimes is,” said Molly Richardson, chair for the March of Dimes.

Proceeds from the “Taste of Jackson” go to the March of Dimes for research in their fight for healthy babies.