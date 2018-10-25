Driver airlifted in crash involving tractor-trailer carrying logs

HARDIN COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hardin County man was injured in a crash Wednesday after a log went through his vehicle.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 31-year-old Jesse Harrison, of Michie, was injured after rear-ending a tractor-trailer on Highway 57.

A crash report says the truck was carrying logs, and the logs penetrated the passenger compartment of Harrison’s vehicle.

The report says the tractor-trailer left the scene.

Harrison was taken by helicopter to Regional One in Memphis.

The crash is still under investigation.