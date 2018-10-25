Families light up the streets for first annual Halloween Glow 5k and Run

JACKSON, Tenn.–Families and friends are raising money for the American Heart Association by lighting up the streets.

It’s all for the first Halloween Glow Walk 5k and Wicked Run. More than 60 runners and walkers gathered at Union University, Thursday night.

“Heart disease is the number one killer among men and women combined over any of the other diseases we have out there where just trying to raise awareness and maybe do something about it,” said Brent Ward, CEO of Central West Tennessee Realtor’s Office.

All proceeds go to American Heart Association and the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse.