Halloween dance-a-thon raises money for new Dream Center facility

JACKSON, Tenn.–Families and friends dance the night away to raise money for a new facility for women and children who find themselves in crisis.

It’s all for the 4th annual Halloween “Dance-a-Thon” a ‘]The Lift’ in downtown Jackson. Proceeds from the event go to the Dream Center’s building fund campaign.

Zumba instructors showed about 50 guests how to Hip Hop, Latin dance, plus Reggae and Tango.

“It’s so important we are in the middle of building a new community center here in Jackson, Tennessee and the community support is vital,” said Stephanie Lafoon, the Dream Center’s campaign manager.

The next event will be a Christmas Dance-a-thon.