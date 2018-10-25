Indians and Hawks to compete in first annual Commissioner’s Cup title

JACKSON, Tenn. — Each and every year, North Side and South Side hold one of the best rivalry games in West Tennessee. However, this year there is an added incentive.

With the help from community officials to sponsor a trophy, the three head coaches from North Side, Liberty, and South Side created the first ever Madison County Commissioner’s Cup.

The team who has the best record after playing the other local schools will be crowned the 2018 Commissioner’s Cup champion.

This Friday, it all comes down to South Side and North Side for not just the rights to the trophy, but to the Region 6 4A championship. All coaches urge the community to come out and support the players in what could potentially be one the better games this rivalry has seen in quite some time.

Kickoff at South Side is set for 7:00 p.m.