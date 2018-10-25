Lifeline Blood Services hosts annual ‘Drain the Vein’ blood drive

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local organization is getting in the Halloween spirit, all in order to save lives.

Lifeline Blood Services hosted their annual ‘Drain the Vein’ blood drive to bring in more donations this holiday season.

The workers dress up in Halloween costumes to get donors in the spirit and you can too.

“It’s a cool way for us to get everyone out and kind of get some interest stirred up to give blood and it’s all about saving lives and making sure there is enough blood availble for hospital patients during the holiday season,” Cherie Parker said.

Donors received a vein drain t-shirt, coupons to Jack’s and registered to win tickets to zombie trail paintball and corn maze.