Local colleges, universities compete in “Battle of the Colleges” blood drive

JACKSON. Tenn.–Local colleges and universities compete to see who can be the one to save the most lives.

The University of Memphis-Lambuth campus, Lane College, Tennessee College of Applied Technology, Union University and Jackson State Community College were all competing against one another.

Among all the colleges, Jackson State Community College was the winner with a total of 75 blood donations.

“I’m very proud that we won, Jackson State, but I’m also proud that the colleges all came together and we wanted to make a difference,” said Allanah Hamilton, president of Jackson State Community College.

The winner gets a trophy and bragging rights.