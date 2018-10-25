Man accused of killing ex girlfriend appears in court

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Courts gonna set you a bond of $10 million and set this for hearing,” Judge Nathan Pride read from the affidavit.

A week after a state wide man hunt, Keon Stewart appeared in Jackson City Court Thursday morning on a Second Degree Murder charge.

According to court documents, on Oct. 16, Jackson Police were called to the Parkwood Trace Apartments for a welfare check.

“Officers were unable to locate Northern at the residence,” Judge Pride read from the affidavit.

Police say Stewart called a woman to come to the apartment on Oct. 15 and pick up his children.

Police searched the apartment after the welfare check on Oct. 16.

“The body was bound by the wrist and ankles,” Judge Pride read. “The body was sent by the state of Tennessee Medical Examiners Office in Nashville, Tennessee, for an autopsy.”

Then, early on Oct. 17, Stewart was found in an apartment in Chattanooga.

“After a standoff with the police, Stewart surrendered to authorities and arrested on outstanding warrants,” Judge Pride read.

According to the affidavit, Stewart admitted to strangling Northern for up to 10 minutes before putting her body in a plastic tote to remove it from the apartment.

The two children with Stewart were found safe and were placed in child protective custody after their father’s arrest.

Stewart is being held at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex.