Man charged in Obion County homicide

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is now facing charges after a homicide in South Fulton over the weekend.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Thomas Christopher Morton, 34, is charged in connection with the death of 43-year-old Pedro Ernesto Arriaga.

Arriaga was found dead in his home in the 5200 block of Ken-Tenn Highway in South Fulton over the weekend.

Investigators say they developed information leading to Morton’s arrest.

Morton was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of criminal homicide, one count of especially aggravated robbery and one count of tampering with evidence.

He is currently held in the Obion County Jail without bond.