Funeral services for Martha Ann Hobson-Ross, age 66, of Jackson, Tennessee, will be held on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at 11:00 am at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Mrs. Hobson-Ross passed away on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation will begin Friday, October 26, 2018 from 9:00 am until 7:00 pm at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Hobson-Ross will lie in state Saturday morning at Greater St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church from 10:00 am until time of service.

For more information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.