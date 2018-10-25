Martha Loretta Bell Ham, age 76, of Paris, formerly of Henry, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at the Paris Healthcare and Rehab Center. Her funeral service will be conducted 1:00 P.M. on Friday, October 26, 2018, at McEvoy Funeral Home with Pastors Jamie Jones and Don Williams officiating. Burial will follow in the Henry Cemetery. Named as pallbearers are Matthew Page, Chris Ham, Elliot AuBuchon, Jeffery Barker, Dustin Taylor, Toby Sanks, and Jeff Ham; named as an honorary pallbearer is Sgt. Jamie Ham. Visitation is scheduled on Thursday at McEvoy from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. and again on Friday after 11:00 A.M. until time of service.

Martha Bell Ham was born March 19, 1942 in Dyer County, Tennessee to the late Albert Thomas “Jack” Bell and the late Effie Henley Bell. She married William Franklin “John” Ham on December 6, 1957 and he preceded her in death April 12, 2017. Martha is survived by her daughter: Cindy (Terry) Page of Henry; sons: Tommy (Delaine) Ham of Paris and Danny (Kathy) Ham of McKenzie; ten grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren; a brother: Albert Bell of Millington and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her sister: Iuta Nolen; brothers: Harold, Carl, Jackie Lee, and Thomas Bell.

Ms. Ham was a charter member of New Life Baptist Church in Henry, Tennessee.