Robert Grantham (Grant) Hill

Robert Grantham (Grant) Hill, passed away Monday, October 22, 2018. Grant, the son of Robin and Don Hill of Jackson, was born May 30, 1985. Grant was a graduate of Jackson Central Merry H.S. and a student at Nashville State Community College. In addition to his parents, Grant leaves behind his brother Andrew (Brandi), his sister Betsy, and two nephews, Zach and Shepard.

Grant was very active and enjoyed playing sports. Some of his favorite activities were spending time with friends & family, music & poetry, and U.T. Football. His greatest love was for his beautiful Great Dane, Legend. Grant’s time with us was a gift from God.

“If love could save him, he would have lived forever.”

SERVICES: A visitation will be held at Arrington Funeral Directors from 4:00pm to 6:00pm on October 25, 2018. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to Jackson-Madison County Humane Society in Grant’s memory, at 29 Pinnacle Dr. Jackson, TN 38301.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 731-668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com