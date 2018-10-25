Scattered Showers May Linger into Friday Night

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, October 25th

As expected, showers arrived to soak our Thursday and have reached almost all of West Tennessee so far. There’s not going to be much of a break with low pressure in the area through Friday. However, there are some changes coming this weekend – the last weekend of October!

TONIGHT

Scattered light rain showers are expected to stick around into the evening and last off-and-on overnight into early Friday morning. However, clouds and rain in West Tennessee will keep our temperatures to the upper 40s at the coolest point of the night, so don’t expect them to drop too much further from where they are now.

It will still be a bit wet to start our Friday! Showers will take a break in the afternoon but could return during the evening. Temperatures will peak in the middle to upper 50s tomorrow under cloudy skies with winds from the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. A look at the forecast for high school football games and the changes we’re making to the weekend forecast is coming up on WBBJ! Tune in for the rest of the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com