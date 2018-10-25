Scattered Showers Today And Chilly

Weather Update–

Good Morning West Tennessee, we start the morning off overcast with a few light showers. The coverage and intensity of the rain showers should gradually increase mainly after noon. However there will be a few light showers through the morning hours as well. Dur to the cloud cover today temperatures are not going to move a whole lot. Highs will top out in the upper 50s.

Tonight– Scattered Showers will be likely and more widespread across the region. Total rainfall should remain below 1.00 inch through Friday afternoon. We’re not anticipating convection with this event so thunder and heavy rainfall is not expected.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com