Statewide operation aims to make Halloween safer

JACKSON, Tenn.– Tennessee Department of Correction officers are checking on on sex offenders across the state this Halloween.

“We’ve already had several people who have been found in violation of the registry, found in violation of the special conditions,” Director of Specialized Operations, Jeremy Buckelew, said.

Probation and parole officers search the homes of registered sex offenders from October 21 to Halloween night.

“The Jackson area has around 200 offenders that they’re searching. For West Tennessee, it’s almost 850, I want to say,” Buckelew said, “We do thorough searches, and when I say thorough, we are searching their residence, their vehicles, and outbuildings they have, their computers if they have them.”

This is all to make sure your child stays safe on Halloween.

“You know, we do this all year. It’s just at Halloween, we want people to know that it’s safe to go out and trick or treat,” He said.

People on the sex offender registry aren’t allowed to put up decorations or pass out candy.

“Specific to Halloween night, they cannot have their porch light on. They cannot answer the door for anyone but their probation or parole officer,” Buckelew said. “They’re not allowed to attend any fall festivals. They have a six o’clock curfew, so they can’t be out after 6 o’clock.”

He says TDOC officers will be out on Halloween night. “We’ll have teams out on Halloween night checking on our high-risk offenders in highly populated areas to make sure that they are compliant to the rules that have been set in place for them,” he said.