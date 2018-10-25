Student brings BB gun on school bus in Carroll Co.
CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Carroll student is facing disciplinary action after the school district says another student was shot on a bus this morning.
Superintendent Dexter Williams confirmed an elementary student brought an airsoft-style BB gun on the bus Thursday morning and the gun discharged, hitting another student in the leg.
Williams says the incident happened during the morning bus route.
The other student was not seriously injured and was treated by the school nurse.