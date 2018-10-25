UT tackle, former USJ lineman Trey Smith out indefinitely

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee football player Trey Smith is out indefinitely after physicians found blood clots on his lungs Wednesday, according to the university’s athletic department.

Smith, 19, a sophomore left tackle, will continue to receive care under the guidance of the UT team physicians and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a news release.

“The most important thing is for Trey to be able to get healthy,” head coach Jeremy Pruitt said in the release. “He has been an outstanding student-athlete during my time here on and off the field. Our sole focus for Trey is on his recovery. We are thankful that our medical staff discovered this and is getting him the proper treatment.”

Smith was cleared by doctors to play football in 2018 after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs last February, the release says. He was treated for his condition with a six-month course of anticoagulants, and he returned to full participation in practice in August.

Smith is a former University School of Jackson lineman.