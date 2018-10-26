2 charged after Greenfield drug raid

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. –Two people are in custody after investigators with the Weakley County Sheriff’s Office and Greenfield Police Department searched a Delmar Street home.

According to a news release, investigators found about five grams of methamphetamine in the home.

44-year-old Forest Reaves, of McKenzie, and 48-year-old Tracy Berry, of Greenfield, are charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Reaves was also charged with violation of probation. He is being held by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office to face pending charges.