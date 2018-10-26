2 dead after Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two people are dead after a two vehicle crash on Riverside Drive Friday morning.

Madison County Sheriff John Mehr says deputies responded to the crash around 7:45 a.m.

Mehr says an adult and a child died in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle involved was taken to a local hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.

Additional details were not immediately available.

