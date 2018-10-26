3 charged after search at Weakley County home

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Three people are in custody after drugs were found during a search of a Martin home.

Investigators say 69-year-old James Bingham, of Union City, 48-year-old Donna Adams, of Martin, and Donald Crawford, of Obion County, are now facing charges.

According to a news release, investigators searched a home on Fonville Street in Martin, where they found about one-half ounce of methamphetamine, and at least one ounce of marijuana.

The release says Bingham delivered another half-ounce of methamphetamine to the resident at the home while investigators were still at the scene.

The release says these arrests lead to a third arrest in Obion County, where Crawford was found with about five ounces of methamphetamine.

Investigators say more than $1,700 in cash was seized during the search.

Bingham is charged with possession of methamphetamine for distribution, manufacture or delivery.

Adams is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to resale, possession of marijuana with intent to resale and possession of drug paraphernalia.