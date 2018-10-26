Cloudy, Cool And Dreary Today

Weather Update–

Good morning West Tennessee, A wet start to the morning with showers continuing across the region. A broad area of upper level low pressure will continue to spiral and lift northward into the Ohio Valley. It will keep the low clouds and scattered light rain going through the day. The showers will become gradually less concentrated and spotty later this afternoon. In addition, it will also become somewhat breezy this afternoon with winds out of the West-Southwest around 6-12 mph with some gust approaching 20 mph.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

