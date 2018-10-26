Cody Nance Invitational brings bull riders to West Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn.–The bulls have come out to play in Jackson.

Professional bull riders gathered at Oman Arena Friday for the Cody Nance Invitational.

Nance is ranked number 5 in the world for bull riding and wanted to help raise money for two charities, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the Western Sports Foundation.

One bull rider says each bull has its own personality. Many family and friends also came out to support the riders.

“Aw, it’s great. I’ve been all over with him and I just love watching him compete and ride to the best of his ability,” said Troy Gay, father of one bull rider.

Another performance is set for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Oman Arena.