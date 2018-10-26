Cody Nance Invitational Bull Riding starts at Oman Arena

JACKSON, Tenn. — Athletes from across the country are in the Hub City for an annual event.

The Cody Nance Invitational Bull Riding Competition starts tonight at the Oman Arena.

Nance, a Paris native, will also be a part of the weekend event.

He says he’s raising money for two organizations, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and Western Sports Foundation, with each eight second ride.

“They are such a blessing to meet them, even though they are sick and there are things wrong with them, their joy just rubs off on us,” Nance said.

The rodeo starts tonight at 7:30 and will continue Saturday night, also at 7:30 p.m. at the Oman Arena.