Family and friends gather to remember loved one

JACKSON, Tenn. –“What I miss most about her is that… is just her smile. I mean she had a beautiful smile,” said Patrick Northern. He is the father of a woman who’s life was taken too soon.

Friday night, the family of Amanda Northern, along with family and friends came together to reflect and remember her life.

Afterwards there was a candlelight vigil where a pastor read scripture, prayed, and her mother and sister sang a hymn.

Earlier this month, Northern was found dead in her apartment…. her two children missing.

They were found with their father in Chattanooga, who would later be charged for her death.

Investigators say 23-year-old Keon Stewart has admitted to the crime and is being charged with 2nd degree murder.

Amanda Northern’s funeral will be held Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m in Milan.