Gradually Getting Warmer This Weekend

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Friday, October 26th

Showers have finally tapered off this afternoon but they’re not gone completely! Keep the umbrella handy this evening – and a jacket too – it’ll be a chilly night! The good news, is that there’s significantly warmer weather in the forecast for the beginning of next week.

TONIGHT

Skies are still cloudy in West Tennessee with stray showers moving through the region. We’ll be holding on to a 20-30% chance for rain in the Mid-South through the evening but any rain that falls should be short and light. Under mostly cloudy skies temperatures will drop to the middle 40s at the coolest point of the night.

Skies will be mixed with clouds and sunshine on Saturday and it’ll be warmer too with highs in the lower 60s. We should have perfect weather for Trunk-or-Treat at the Ballpark at Jackson from 3-6pm so enjoy it! Later tomorrow night, temperatures will fall back down to the middle 40s under partly cloudy skies. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the rest of the forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

