“Howl-o-ween” event set for Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn.–Get those costumes ready and join a local event just for our four-legged friends.

The Jackson Animal Care Center will host a “Howl-o-Ween” event, Saturday.

The event will be held at The Amp by the Farmer’s Market in downtown Jackson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Howl-o-ween” will include a pet costume contest, owner and pet look-alike contest, and a pet talent contest.

there will also be booths set up for Halloween treats.

The event will be free and open to everyone.