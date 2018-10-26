“Howl-o-ween” event set for Saturday
JACKSON, Tenn.–Get those costumes ready and join a local event just for our four-legged friends.
The Jackson Animal Care Center will host a “Howl-o-Ween” event, Saturday.
The event will be held at The Amp by the Farmer’s Market in downtown Jackson from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“Howl-o-ween” will include a pet costume contest, owner and pet look-alike contest, and a pet talent contest.
there will also be booths set up for Halloween treats.
The event will be free and open to everyone.