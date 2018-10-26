McNairy County hosts Drug Take Back day

MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office and Adamsville Police Department are teaming up to get unwanted medicine out of homes.

“If someone were to break into your house or you have a family member who may have an addiction issue, that gives them a resource to obtain those drugs,” McNairy County Sheriff Guy Buck said.

It’s all part of the National Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

“It gives you an opportunity to get rid of those medicines so they don’t end up in the wrong hands,” Buck said.

From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, deputies and Adamsville police officers will be at Adamsville City Hall for the drug take back event.

Sheriff Buck says getting these drugs off the streets also helps keep them out of the water.

“Those systems aren’t designed to take those drugs out of them, so it ends up into our groundwater again,” Buck said. “So that’s the main thing, is to not let them be available to children or those who will abuse them.”

And if you’re worried about your information being on the prescription bottle, Buck says your information is safe.

“There’s nobody keeping a record of whose name was on the pill bottle or anything like that,” he said.

If you aren’t able to make it to the drug take back event, you can come to the Adamsville City Hall any time the doors are open and put your medicine in the drug take back box.