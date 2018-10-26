Mugshots : Madison County : 10/25/18 – 10/26/18

1/12 Anthony White Violation of probation

2/12 Akeem Crymes Shoplifting-theft of property

3/12 Bill Dixson Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/12 Brandon Taylor Violation of order of protection



5/12 Martina Chatman Failure to appear, failure to comply

6/12 Fabian Williams Failure to appear

7/12 Kelvin Eason DUI, Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage

8/12 Mandy Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license



9/12 Dawin Marshall Assault

10/12 Morgan Soltes DUI

11/12 Taurus Godwin Violation of probation

12/12 Travis Turner Simple domestic assault

























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/25/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/26/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.