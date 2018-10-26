Mugshots : Madison County : 10/25/18 – 10/26/18 October 26, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/12Anthony White Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/12Akeem Crymes Shoplifting-theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 3/12Bill Dixson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/12Brandon Taylor Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 5/12Martina Chatman Failure to appear, failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 6/12Fabian Williams Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/12Kelvin Eason DUI, Leaving the scene of an accident with property damage Show Caption Hide Caption 8/12Mandy Hill Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/12Dawin Marshall Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 10/12Morgan Soltes DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 11/12Taurus Godwin Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 12/12Travis Turner Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 10/25/18 and 7 a.m. on 10/26/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore