Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Jacklyn Sulock

JACKSON, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is 5th grade teacher Jacklyn Sulock of Arlington Elementary. Sulock is new to the education field, and went to school in the district where she teaches.

“This is my first year teaching and I have grown up in Jackson,” said Sulock. “I went through the school system. I went to Andrew Jackson elementary school, Northeast, North Parkway for middle school and Northside for high school.”

She says her personal experiences at school and her love for children inspired her to be a mentor to students

“School was, like, not normal for me, so I wanted to bring my own experiences into the classroom and kind of help students who struggled like I did,” said Sulock. “Because of the teachers that never gave up on me, I just wanted to be that teacher for other kids.”

Sulock will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in November, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.