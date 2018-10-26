West Tennesseans enjoy Hands-Up Pre-school Fall Festival

JACKSON, Tenn.-Families in West Jackson come together to enjoy some fall fun.

“Hands Up Pre-school hosted a Fall Festival Friday afternoon for families and kids.

The festival included bounce houses, an inflatable soccer field, hay rides, painting and more.

Organizers say they not only want to create a fun environment for the kids, but also raise money to support families in need to provide for child education.

“It’s a fundraiser for the pre-school so we can continue to support our families. We offer tuition assistance to the majority of our families so it helps for more educational means here,” said Matt Marshall, Executive Director of Hands Up Pre-School.

This is the first year the pre-school has hosted a Fall F

estival.