Warmer Days Ahead Starting The Weekend

Weather Update – 7:10 a.m. – Saturday, October 27th

After a couple of cool damp days in West Tennessee there’s some significantly warmer weather in the forecast for the beginning of next week. Temperatures have been looking warmer and warmer in the forecast for Sunday afternoon each day this week. After the cool stretch of weather, It will feel warm as we head into several days of 70 degree highs.

TODAY

A mix of sun and clouds late morning into the afternoon with highs around 62 degrees and light northwest breezes.

Skies will be mixed with clouds and sunshine on Saturday and it’ll be warmer too with highs in the lower 60s. We should have perfect weather for Trunk-or-Treat at the Ballpark at Jackson tomorrow afternoon so enjoy it! Later tomorrow night, temperatures will fall back down to the middle 40s under partly cloudy skies. Even warmer weather is coming our way on Sunday! Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70s for the warmest it’s been since October 10th.

Showers and thunderstorms will stay away from West Tennessee until the middle of next week, and right now the next cold front is forecast to arrive on Halloween. This could include some strong thunderstorms so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Brian Davis

Storm Team 7 Weekend Meteorologist

Twitter – @wbbj7brian

Facebook – facebook.com/briandaviswbbj

Email – badavis@wbbjtv.com