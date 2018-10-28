A local church fest has a bigger crowd with this years activities

JACKSON, Tenn–

The North Side United Methodist Church got the community together for another year of Octoberfest.

“Its an opportunity for us to get the people in our congregation and in our community and just gather us and have a great time,” said the Youth Director of United Methodist Church Glenn Miller.

Kids were in for a real treat with this year’s Octoberfest Activities and Games.

“ The trampoline and the slides so we just added those over time as it grew bigger and bigger and the whole community started coming out,” said Miller.

One game in particular gained the attention of children quickly.

“We have done the Fishing Pond for years and we just love it because the kids just seem to love to go fishing,” said church member of North Side United Methodist Church Gena Cagle.

“They just enjoy tossing that over and when they feel that tug they know they’ve gotten something at the end and it’s just satisfactory and rewarding to know that they’ve caught something,” said Cagle.

The kids found it even more rewarding seeing their treasure to be candy.

“Its safe, its fun you know and it just provides the atmosphere of what Halloween and what that’s supposed to be about,” said Miller.

Members of the church made sure kids enjoyed the fest in a safe way.

“And they’re so cute and they’re enjoying them self and its a safe place for them to be,” said Cagle.

“Its a treasure just for them to be here,” said Cagle.

North Side United Methodist Church looks forward to next year’s Octoberfest to get to know more people in the community.