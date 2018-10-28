More vehicles pack out a church parking lot for ‘Trunk or Treating’

JACKSON, Tenn–

The First Baptist Church of Jackson had a parking lot full of vehicles and a long line of kids and parents ready for treats.

With safety being a key concern for the church, having kids on the church grounds kept everyone safe.

Participants of the trunk or treat didn’t expect to see so many people attend the trunk or treat.

“I mean look at that line it’s just incredible I had no idea this many people would be participating, but you know it’s so much fun,” said church member of the First Baptist Church Jackson, Hunter Baker.

Members of the church say they enjoy handing candy out to children just for fun.